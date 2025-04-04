Delhi Assembly to run on solar power in 100 days, says Speaker

Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday announced that the Delhi Assembly building will run on solar power within the next 100 days as part of an effort to reduce costs and promote sustainable energy.

Speaking at a press conference on the conclusion of the Budget Session, Gupta emphasised the government’s dual commitment to technological advancement and heritage conservation.

“We are firmly committed to both heritage conservation and technological advancement,” Gupta said, adding that the Assembly at present incurs an electricity bill of around Rs 15 lakh per month. The shift to solar power is expected to bring significant savings.

In a move aimed at improving facilities for journalists covering Assembly proceedings, Gupta announced plans to modernise the Press room. “We will install 25 computers with Internet connection and printers at the media desk,” he said. The upgrade is part of a broader initiative to enhance digital infrastructure within the Assembly premises.

The House also deliberated on a calling attention notice regarding reported power outages in parts of Delhi on April 1. The notice was submitted by Opposition MLA Kuldeep Kumar. However, he was absent when the matter was brought up for discussion. Other opposition members were also missing during the debate.

Despite this, the Speaker allowed the discussion to proceed, citing the importance of presenting a clear account of the situation to the public. Eight MLAs participated in the debate, which lasted for 58 minutes, followed by a detailed response from Power Minister Ashish Sood.

Gupta also highlighted the historical significance of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, noting that it had hosted meetings of the first Parliament of India and was the site where many freedom fighters were tried.

He announced plans to seek heritage monument status for the Assembly building. Gupta said he would soon meet Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss the proposal.