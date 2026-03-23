Delhi Assembly’s Budget session commences today

As the Capital’s Budget session begins on Monday, a look back at last year’s Rs 1 lakh crore Budget shows a strong focus on infrastructure, water and sanitation, education and social welfare. This year, however, the spotlight is likely to shift, with sources indicating that women, particularly their healthcare needs, could take centre stage in the upcoming Budget.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s maiden Budget, presented last year, was one of the largest in Delhi’s history, outlining an ambitious vision focused on infrastructure growth, welfare initiatives and economic expansion. It earmarked significant funds for road development, public transport and civic services, while maintaining a strong emphasis on education and healthcare.

Advertisement

The transport sector, in particular, saw a strong push with the expansion of electric buses and a broader shift towards cleaner, emission-free mobility. Investments were also directed at long-standing civic concerns such as water supply, sanitation and drainage.

Advertisement

In the social sector, the government continued to prioritise education and healthcare, with funds earmarked for upgrading schools, hospitals and introducing Ayushman Bharat scheme in the Capital. Welfare schemes for women, senior citizens and economically weaker sections remained a key pillar of spending.

As the new Budget is set to be tabled, sources indicate that women-centric initiatives, particularly in healthcare, may receive special focus this year. The government is also expected to sharpen its approach towards job creation, industrial growth, environmental concerns and urban governance.

Advertisement

In the run-up to the session, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a series of consultations with diverse groups, including students, gig workers, rural representatives, labourers, members of the transgender community and industry stakeholders. The meetings, held at the Delhi Secretariat, aimed at incorporating grassroots inputs into the Budget-making process.

Entrepreneurs and industry representatives highlighted concerns related to ease of doing business, investment climate and employment generation. Addressing them, the Chief Minister said the government is working towards a Budget that accelerates industrial growth, attracts investment and creates large-scale job opportunities, assuring that stakeholders’ suggestions would be given due consideration. Students, working women, teachers and sportspersons also shared key recommendations, reflecting a broad-based consultative approach ahead of the Budget.

With the session set to begin, all eyes are now on how the government balances continuity with course correction, while shaping Delhi’s financial and developmental agenda for the year ahead.

Censure motion likely today

The Delhi Legislative Assembly is set to begin its Budget Session on Monday with a politically significant development, as a censure motion will be moved on the opening day.

According to officials, BJP MLA Shikha Roy will introduce the motion in response to a no-confidence motion by certain opposition parties in the Lok Sabha against Speaker Om Birla.

The proposed censure motion seeks to reaffirm the dignity, neutrality and institutional integrity of the Speaker’s office, emphasising that it must remain above partisan politics. It also highlights the importance of preserving parliamentary traditions and safeguarding democratic institutions.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta had earlier expressed concern over the development in a communication to Birla, stating that such actions risk undermining the spirit of parliamentary democracy. He noted that the rejection of the removal motion in the Lok Sabha by voice vote reflected the House’s confidence in the Speaker’s impartial functioning.

Gupta further stressed that the office of the Speaker is a cornerstone of India’s parliamentary system and should not be drawn into political contestation.