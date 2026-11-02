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Home / Delhi / Delhi Assembly's ex-secy formally relieved

Delhi Assembly's ex-secy formally relieved

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:14 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Ranjeet Singh was formally relieved from the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi with effect from October 31 to enable him to join the Government of Mizoram, completing a transfer process initiated earlier this year. The order does not mark his departure from the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat, where his successor had already assumed charge in June.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on February 24, 2026, issued transfer orders covering several AGMUT cadre officers, including Singh, who was transferred from Delhi to Mizoram.

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Meanwhile, Yumnam Arun Kumar, who came on deputation from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, arrived in Delhi in June and assumed charge as secretary of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on June 17.

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The Delhi government’s Services Department subsequently issued Order No. 315 on August 6, granting administrative approval to Kumar’s appointment with effect from June 17.

Consequently, by the time the Services Department issued the order formally relieving Singh from the GNCTD on October 31, Kumar had already been serving as secretary of the Delhi Assembly for more than four months.

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The October 31 order, therefore, marks the formal completion of Singh’s transfer from the Delhi government to Mizoram rather than a change in the leadership of the Assembly Secretariat. The sequence of administrative orders shows that the transition at the Assembly Secretariat took place in June, while Singh’s formal relieving from the NCT followed later as part of the transfer process. Singh’s relieving took effect on October 31, after which he was to join the Government of Mizoram. Kumar’s appointment, meanwhile, had already received retrospective administrative approval from the Services Department in August, effective from the date he assumed charge in June.

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