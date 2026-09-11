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Home / Delhi / Delhi athletes to get Rs 2,000 monthly support

Delhi athletes to get Rs 2,000 monthly support

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:03 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Young athletes training at Delhi government sports centres and stadiums will receive monthly financial support of Rs 2,000 under a new grassroots component of the Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana (MKPY), approved by the Delhi Cabinet today.

The ‘Grassroot Training Support Assistance’ will cover athletes in the Under-14, Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 categories. It aims to help them meet routine expenses on nutrition, local travel, basic sporting equipment and medical needs.

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Up to 25 per cent of regularly enrolled trainees at each government sports centre or stadium will be eligible. The assistance will normally cover a maximum of 100 athletes at each facility. This limit may be raised to 150 at larger facilities, subject to budget availability.

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Athletes will be selected on the basis of performance and potential, attendance, discipline and financial need. They must meet prescribed eligibility conditions, including regular enrolment and at least 80 per cent attendance. Their performance, attendance and discipline will be reviewed every quarter.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative would extend the sports promotion scheme to the grassroots, where financial constraints can often prevent young athletes from continuing their training.

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Under the existing MKPY framework, top-ranked school-level athletes can receive up to Rs 5 lakh annually for coaching, equipment, competition participation, nutrition and other training needs. Elite athletes representing Delhi and India at the highest level can receive up to Rs 20 lakh annually. Under the Participation Support component, expenses for recognised international competitions are reimbursed up to Rs 2 lakh per athlete.

The Achievement Recognition component also provides cash incentives to athletes who put up exceptional performances at state, national and international competitions.

Delhi Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood said the city had no shortage of sporting talent but young athletes needed greater opportunities and support.

“Through this decision, we are ensuring that no talented athlete is forced to give up their sporting dream because of financial difficulties. This is our commitment to building a stronger, sports-rich Delhi,” he said.

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