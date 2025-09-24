DT
PT
Delhi Baba accused of molestation: Self-styled 'godman' at centre of controversy

Delhi Baba accused of molestation: Self-styled ‘godman’ at centre of controversy

Seventeen female students from Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management have accused him of sending lewd texts, using abusive language, and making unwanted physical contact

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:09 PM Sep 24, 2025 IST
Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati. Photo: X
Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Partha Sarathy or “Delhi Baba”, is facing serious allegations of sexual harassment and molestation. Seventeen female students from Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in Vasant Kunj, Delhi, have accused him of sending lewd texts, using abusive language, and making unwanted physical contact.

The students, who were pursuing postgraduate management diploma courses under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scholarship, claim they were targeted by the accused.

The institute, affiliated with the Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetha in Sringeri, a prominent South Indian spiritual organisation, has distanced itself from Swami Chaitanyananda, stating that his actions are “illegal, inappropriate, and detrimental” to their interests.

The accused is currently on the run, with the police conducting raids and surveillance to track him down. His last known location was near Agra. The institution has removed him from his position and expelled him.

The Delhi Police have registered a case against him and are investigating the allegations. The police have recorded statements from 32 female students, with 17 alleging harassment. A Volvo car with fake diplomatic number plates (39 UN 1) was found in the institute’s basement, which the accused allegedly used. The vehicle has been seized, and the police are verifying the authenticity of the plates.

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-styled “godman”, has been living in the Vasant Kunj ashram for 12 years. Interestingly, he faces two prior molestation cases, filed in 2009 and 2016, with no apparent action taken by the ashram.

