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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Barricades brought down after 99 days

Delhi: Barricades brought down after 99 days

Removal eases movement for residents; road open to public after 20 years

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:14 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The removal of barricades from Jantar Mantar has reopened access to the historic observatory and its surrounding roads, marking a shift in how one of Delhi’s most prominent protest locations is to be used.

The site will no longer be treated as an authorised venue for demonstrations, following recommendations by a Union Home Ministry committee.

On July 29, Jantar Mantar was fortified by the Delhi Police from all sides, barring entry for anyone except forces. Since then, it has been nearly 99 days. Also, it is after 20 years that the road is open to public again.

The move is expected to ease movement for residents who have long faced restrictions around the observatory, where police barricading had affected access to neighbouring roads and localities. Some residents had also approached courts over the restrictions.

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The change follows renewed attention on security arrangements in central Delhi during recent protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and student groups. The police had barricaded several entry points and invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, restricting public access to Jantar Mantar and adjoining roads.

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