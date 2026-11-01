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Home / Delhi / Delhi bars entry of non-BS-VI vehicles from Nov 1

Delhi bars entry of non-BS-VI vehicles from Nov 1

To increase parking charges, restrict construction activities

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:09 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Delhi will enforce a series of winter pollution-control measures from November 1, including a ban on non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside the Capital, a twofold increase in parking charges, restrictions on construction activities and a 50 per cent cap on physical attendance in government and private offices.

The restrictions, announced by the Delhi Government on Saturday, will remain in force for different periods during the winter season. Special enforcement teams will be deployed across the city, while violations will be monitored through automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and an AI-enabled Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

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Under the measures, vehicles registered outside Delhi and complying with BS-IV or older emission standards will be barred from entering or operating in the Capital from November 1 to January 31. CNG and electric vehicles, ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles and other notified categories will be exempt.

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Parking charges at authorised parking facilities across Delhi will be doubled from November 1 to February 28, although parking lots operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will remain exempt.

The government has also prohibited dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities between November 1 and January 31. Essential public infrastructure projects will be allowed under prescribed conditions, while indoor finishing, plumbing and electrical work may continue subject to dust-control norms.

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A more stringent ban covering all construction and demolition activities, barring specified exemptions, will be enforced from December 10 to January 20.

Government and private offices will be permitted a maximum of 50 per cent physical attendance from November 1 to January 31, with the remaining employees working from home. Essential and emergency services will be exempted.

To ease traffic congestion, Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices will operate from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi Government offices will function from 10 am to 6.30 pm.

For enforcement, ANPR cameras installed at Delhi's entry points and other locations will identify restricted vehicles and automatically generate e-challans. The Delhi Traffic Police may also impound vehicles under applicable rules.

Meanwhile, teams from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, MCD and other agencies will inspect construction sites. Violations may invite immediate stop-work notices, environmental compensation penalties and sealing.

The ICCC will monitor challans, construction site violations and enforcement action in real time.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta appealed to residents, vehicle owners, construction agencies, institutions and commercial establishments to cooperate with the authorities. She also urged people to use public transport, avoid unnecessary private vehicle trips, refrain from burning waste and report pollution-related violations.

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