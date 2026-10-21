Delhi bars non-BS-VI vehicles from November 1

Delhi will bar non-Delhi vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards from entering the capital from November 1, while vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will face a separate fuel restriction, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday.

The measures, part of the government’s Winter Action Plan, will remain in force from November 1 to February 28, although the restriction on vehicle entry will apply only until January 31.

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The most significant aspect for daily commuters is the move to link compliance with pollution-control requirements directly to access to Delhi’s roads and fuel. Gupta announced the policy under the slogan “No valid PUCC, no fuel”, alongside the ban on non-Delhi vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission norms.

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The government has also proposed restrictions on construction and demolition activities, as well as the movement of construction material, during the winter pollution period. Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras will monitor worksites, with their feeds linked to the government’s command and control centre, Gupta said.

To reduce traffic emissions, the government has announced a 50 per cent work-from-home arrangement for government and private sector employees, along with staggered office timings. It will also promote the use of electric buses, the Metro, last-mile connectivity and carpooling to reduce the number of vehicles on the roads.

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The measures come ahead of the period when Delhi typically faces its worst air-quality conditions, with vehicular emissions and dust among the sources of pollution the government is seeking to control.

The broader significance of the plan is that it goes beyond emergency pollution-control measures by introducing restrictions that could affect how people enter, work and travel around the capital during winter. Its effectiveness, however, will depend on the enforcement of vehicle-entry, fuel, construction and workplace restrictions across Delhi and its borders.

Gupta said the measures were being introduced early, drawing on lessons from last winter, and appealed to residents to cooperate with the restrictions.