DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi bars non-BS-VI vehicles from November 1

Delhi bars non-BS-VI vehicles from November 1

Winter plan also proposes construction curbs, AI surveillance at worksites

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:21 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Delhi will bar non-Delhi vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards from entering the capital from November 1, while vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will face a separate fuel restriction, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday.

The measures, part of the government’s Winter Action Plan, will remain in force from November 1 to February 28, although the restriction on vehicle entry will apply only until January 31.

Advertisement

The most significant aspect for daily commuters is the move to link compliance with pollution-control requirements directly to access to Delhi’s roads and fuel. Gupta announced the policy under the slogan “No valid PUCC, no fuel”, alongside the ban on non-Delhi vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission norms.

Advertisement

The government has also proposed restrictions on construction and demolition activities, as well as the movement of construction material, during the winter pollution period. Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras will monitor worksites, with their feeds linked to the government’s command and control centre, Gupta said.

To reduce traffic emissions, the government has announced a 50 per cent work-from-home arrangement for government and private sector employees, along with staggered office timings. It will also promote the use of electric buses, the Metro, last-mile connectivity and carpooling to reduce the number of vehicles on the roads.

Advertisement

The measures come ahead of the period when Delhi typically faces its worst air-quality conditions, with vehicular emissions and dust among the sources of pollution the government is seeking to control.

The broader significance of the plan is that it goes beyond emergency pollution-control measures by introducing restrictions that could affect how people enter, work and travel around the capital during winter. Its effectiveness, however, will depend on the enforcement of vehicle-entry, fuel, construction and workplace restrictions across Delhi and its borders.

Gupta said the measures were being introduced early, drawing on lessons from last winter, and appealed to residents to cooperate with the restrictions.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts