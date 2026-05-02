Delhi-based cyber fraud gang busted, 4 held

Police have busted an organised inter-state cyber fraud gang operating from Delhi and arrested four of its members for duping people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of insurance policy maturity.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Amandeep Singh alias Aman, Gurdeep Singh, Ashichandra Gupta, and Tanzeer Ansari, all residents of Delhi. They were apprehended on April 27.

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Police seized nine mobile phones, 10 cheque books, and 10 ATM cards from their possession.

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During police remand and sustained interrogation, the involvement of three other gang members, currently lodged in Sunaria Jail in Rohtak in another case, also came to light.

The accused used to call victims while posing as officials of a reputed insurance company. By sharing accurate details of their policies, they gained the victims’ trust and then persuaded them to transfer large sums of money under the pretext of final instalments and tax payments.

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In one such case, a Kalka resident was defrauded of Rs 1,97,500. The victim initially transferred Rs 98,000 as the “final instalment” and later Rs 99,500 as “tax” into the accused’s bank accounts. When he grew suspicious, he contacted the company’s office in Chandigarh and realised he had been duped. He subsequently filed a complaint on the cybercrime portal, following which a case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station on April 9.

DCP Crime and Traffic Amarinder Singh said the gang carried out the fraud using fake SIM cards, rented bank accounts, and fake call centres.

The three other accused—Ejaz Haider (from Uttar Pradesh), Kartavyapuri, and Suraj—were brought on production warrants from Sunaria Jail, Rohtak, for questioning. Tanzeer Ansari is from Bihar, while the other accused are residents of Delhi, where they were operating a fake call centre.

The four arrested accused have been sent to judicial custody, while the remaining three have been sent back to Sunaria Jail, Rohtak.