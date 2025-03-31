DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Delhi bed box murder: Husband held from Bihar

Delhi bed box murder: Husband held from Bihar

The Delhi Police have arrested the husband of a woman whose body was found inside a bed box in a flat in Shahdara area, an official said on Sunday. Ashish Kumar (45), was arrested from Bihar in the early hours...
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:22 AM Mar 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only.
Advertisement

The Delhi Police have arrested the husband of a woman whose body was found inside a bed box in a flat in Shahdara area, an official said on Sunday.

Ashish Kumar (45), was arrested from Bihar in the early hours of Sunday. He has been taken into custody and being interrogated, a senior police officer said.

On Friday, the decomposing body of Anju alias Anjali was found in a bed box, wrapped in a blanket, in a flat in Shahdara, the police said. The two other accused -- flat owner Vivekanand Mishra (64) and Abhay Kumar Jha alias Sonu (29), a driver from Bihar -- were arrested on Saturday, the police said.

Advertisement

Investigations revealed that Ashish, along with Mishra and Jha had allegedly killed Anju after she caught them in a compromising situation, they said.

Anju had initially left for Ludhiana, but Ashish convinced her to return, only to later murder her with the help of Mishra and Jha, they said.

Advertisement

The three men then concealed her body in a bed box at Mishra's flat before fleeing to Jaipur, where they stayed at the house of Jha's cousin, the police said.

Ashish is being questioned, they said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper