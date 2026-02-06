Biker death: Delhi Jal Board CEO issues fresh instructions for safety at construction sites

After the death of a biker in west Delhi who fell into a pit, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chief Executive Officer on Friday issued fresh instructions to ensure full compliance with safety norms at construction sites, regardless of their size.

Advertisement

According to the official order, all Executive Engineers (Maintenance and Project Divisions) have been directed to immediately inspect construction sites under their jurisdiction and ensure that mandatory public safety measures are in place.

Advertisement

These include proper barricading, reflector tapes, green nets, signboards, lane markers and other essential safety protocols.

Advertisement

The order further states that if any construction site is found lacking in safety and security arrangements, the concerned Junior Engineer (JE) or Assistant Engineer (AE) of the project will be held directly responsible. Accountability will also be fixed on the concerned Executive Engineer (EE), it read.

Further, all Chief Engineers (CEs) and Superintending Engineers (SEs) have been instructed to ensure that inspections are carried out specifically today and that a compliance report is submitted.

Advertisement

Each report must include at least one photograph of every project site as proof of adherence to safety norms. The order also mandates surprise inspections by CEs and EEs in the coming days to ensure sustained compliance, it mentioned.

Construction contractors working at DJB sites are to be formally warned in writing to strictly follow all safety and security protocols.

The directive further notes that any non-compliance at any level will invite strict disciplinary action against the concerned engineer, work in-charge, and construction contractor.