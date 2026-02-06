DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Biker death: Delhi Jal Board CEO issues fresh instructions for safety at construction sites

Biker death: Delhi Jal Board CEO issues fresh instructions for safety at construction sites

These include proper barricading, reflector tapes, green nets, signboards, lane markers and other essential safety protocols

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:08 PM Feb 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

After the death of a biker in west Delhi who fell into a pit, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chief Executive Officer on Friday issued fresh instructions to ensure full compliance with safety norms at construction sites, regardless of their size.

Advertisement

According to the official order, all Executive Engineers (Maintenance and Project Divisions) have been directed to immediately inspect construction sites under their jurisdiction and ensure that mandatory public safety measures are in place. 

Advertisement

These include proper barricading, reflector tapes, green nets, signboards, lane markers and other essential safety protocols.

Advertisement

The order further states that if any construction site is found lacking in safety and security arrangements, the concerned Junior Engineer (JE) or Assistant Engineer (AE) of the project will be held directly responsible.  Accountability will also be fixed on the concerned Executive Engineer (EE), it read. 

Further, all Chief Engineers (CEs) and Superintending Engineers (SEs) have been instructed to ensure that inspections are carried out specifically today and that a compliance report is submitted. 

Advertisement

Each report must include at least one photograph of every project site as proof of adherence to safety norms. The order also mandates surprise inspections by CEs and EEs in the coming days to ensure sustained compliance, it mentioned. 

Construction contractors working at DJB sites are to be formally warned in writing to strictly follow all safety and security protocols. 

The directive further notes that any non-compliance at any level will invite strict disciplinary action against the concerned engineer, work in-charge, and construction contractor.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts