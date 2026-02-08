DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi biker's death: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj detained while trying to light candles near pit

Delhi biker's death: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj detained while trying to light candles near pit

The action was taken as the AAP leaders were trying to stage a protest, says senior police officer

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:13 PM Feb 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj. PTI file
Advertisement

The AAP's Delhi unit chief, Saurabh Bharadwaj, was briefly detained in Janakpuri on Sunday, with police saying the action was taken as he was trying to stage a protest over the death of a biker who fell into a 15-foot deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board.

Advertisement

Kamal Dhyani, an employee of a private bank in Rohini's Sector 10, was returning home on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when he fell into a pit dug by the DJB for a sewer pipeline restoration project.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Bharadwaj and his companions were trying to walk towards the pit to light candles in memory of the biker when they were detained.

Advertisement

A senior police officer said the action was taken as the AAP leaders were trying to stage a protest. "They were removed from the spot and were detained. They were taken to a nearby police station and later released," he said.

Later, in a post on X, Bharadwaj claimed that he and his companions had gone to offer condolences over the death of Kamal Dhyani. "The police erected barricades. We said no slogan shouting was being done and that we would return after lighting candles," he said.

Advertisement

Asking whether it is a crime to offer condolences, Bhardwaj claimed in another post that he was "arrested" and taken to a police station.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts