Delhi biryani stall owner uses butcher’s knife to kill wife after fight over his alleged affair

A 36-year-old man was arrested for stabbing his wife to death over an argument about his alleged extra-marital affair, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Pardeep, who owns a biryani stall, was apprehended at Dwaraka's Sector-20.

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According to police, a PCR call regarding the stabbing near Kali Mata Mandir in JJ Colony, Palam, was received at 4.49 pm on September 27.

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"The woman, identified as Sonia (30), was rushed to Indira Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. During an investigation, police found that Sonia had allegedly confronted her husband over his alleged extra-marital relationship. The argument escalated, and Pardeep attacked her with a butcher's knife, causing multiple injuries to her chest and neck," a senior police officer said.

A case was registered at Palam Village police station on the statement of an eyewitness. The Crime Branch subsequently deployed technical and manual surveillance to trace Pardeep, who had been absconding since the incident.

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"On October 2, the team received specific information about his whereabouts and intensified efforts to track him down. He was subsequently intercepted in Dwarka and arrested. During interrogation, Pardeep admitted his involvement in the crime," the police officer said.

The couple had married in 2017 and have two sons. Their relationship had reportedly remained strained for some time, with frequent disputes over allegations and suspicions regarding extra-marital relationships, police said.

Pardeep, a native of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, worked as a dhol player besides running a small biryani stall. Further investigation is underway to recover the weapon used in the crime and establish the complete sequence of events, they added.