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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Bishnoi’s aide held, pistol seized

Delhi: Bishnoi’s aide held, pistol seized

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:03 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with an alleged transnational arms trafficking and terror module linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an official said on Monday.

Rishabh Kapoor, a resident of Vasant Vihar in South Delhi, is a close associate of co-accused Deepak Nanda, alias Mama, who is allegedly associated with Bishnoi and was arrested in the case earlier.

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Kapoor was apprehended on September 3 during the investigation into the case involving an international arms trafficking and terror module. A Glock pistol made in Austria, along with five cartridges, was recovered at Kapoor’s instance, the police said. A chargesheet against 18 arrested accused and absconding accused Shahbaz Ansari was filed before the special UAPA court at Rouse Avenue on August 24.

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Kapoor is a businessman and financier.

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