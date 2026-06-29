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Home / Delhi / Delhi Bizman's wife, Gogi gang member arrested for extortion call, plot to kill mother-in-law

Delhi Bizman's wife, Gogi gang member arrested for extortion call, plot to kill mother-in-law

Delhi Police claim wife conspired to extort Rs 50 lakh from her husband, later planned mother-in-law's murder over ongoing domestic disputes

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:52 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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The wife of a Delhi-based businessman and an alleged member of the notorious Gogi gang were arrested for allegedly conspiring to make an extortion call to her husband and eliminate her mother-in-law, whom she accused of taking her son’s side in domestic disputes, police said on Monday.

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The accused were identified as Sapna Jain, a resident of Laxmi Nagar and Rajat, a resident of Sonepat, Haryana, and an alleged member of the Gogi gang.

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According to DCP (Special Cell) Praveen Kumar Tripathi, the investigation stemmed from a case registered at Laxmi Nagar police station on the complaint of a wholesale businessman, who reported receiving calls and messages from an international number. The caller identified himself as a member of the Gogi gang and demanded an extortion amount of Rs 50 lakh.

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The caller threatened to kill the complainant and his family members if the extortion amount was not paid. The victim also received photographs and the locations of his shop and house from the extortionist.

Subsequently, a case was registered at Laxmi Nagar police station. Later, the investigation was transferred to the New Delhi Range of the Special Cell, New Delhi, the DCP said.

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Based on technical analysis and human intelligence, the suspect, Rajat, was identified and arrested from Sonepat, Tripathi added.

During interrogation, it was found that, on one hand, Rajat was in contact with a US-based extortionist, and on the other, he was in contact with the victim’s wife and sister-in-law. He confessed that Sapna had assigned him the task of extorting money from her husband and later eliminating her mother-in-law and assaulting her husband, the officer stated.

According to investigators, the victim married Sapna Jain in 2007, and the couple has two children aged 17 and 15. During interrogation, it was revealed that the couple had been facing domestic disputes, and the victim’s mother allegedly used to side with her son. Sapna allegedly hired Rajat, a friend of her sister, and conspired to first extort money from her husband and later eliminate her mother-in-law and assault her husband. She also allegedly provided Rajat with details of her husband’s movements.

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