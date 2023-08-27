 Delhi BJP, AAP spar over funding for city’s G20 makeover : The Tribune India

Delhi BJP, AAP spar over funding for city’s G20 makeover

AAP says BJP had to pass the developmental work done by the city government as its own

The redeveloped and illuminated G20 logos installed at the Pragati Maidan tunnel as part of the G20 Summit preparations, in New Delhi, on Sunday, August 27, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi August 27

The BJP on Sunday said Delhi’s makeover for the G20 Summit has been funded by the Centre and accused the ruling AAP dispensation in the national capital of claiming credit for it.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit back, saying that it is shocked to see that the “BJP had to pass the developmental work done by the city government as its own”.

Asserting that the makeover the city is witnessing is funded by the central government, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed that even the wall painting concept was introduced by the Centre first in the Pragati Maidan tunnel and later in the NDMC area.

Sachdeva said it is regrettable that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers “are shamelessly trying to steal credit for Delhi’s makeover by making social media posts”.

“I challenge Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal to cite even one project of beautification or development done by his government in Delhi for G20 preparations,” he added.

The Delhi BJP will soon hold a press conference and present a full list of only G20-related development projects in the city funded by the Centre, Sachdeva said.

“Using small videos, Delhi BJP spokespersons and office bearers will take the Narendra Modi government’s contribution in Delhi’s makeover to the people,” he added.

The AAP, meanwhile, accused the BJP of playing dirty politics at a time when the country is going to host the G20 Summit.

“All money on PWD roads was spent by the PWD of Delhi government and all money on the MCD roads was spent by the MCD. The central government has only spent money wherever NDMC and NHAI roads stand,” it said.

“This level of politics is not going to help the country. We are about to host the G20 Summit where India is leading the charge, but the only thing BJP cares about is playing dirty politics,” the party added.

