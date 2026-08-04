Delhi BJP accuses ex-CM Kejriwal of ‘politics of anarchy’

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra on Monday accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal of indulging in “politics of anarchy” over his proposed march to the Prime Minister’s residence on the issue of ethanol-blended petrol.

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Malhotra alleged that Kejriwal’s announcement to march to the PM’s residence with 100 people was part of a competition with Rahul Gandhi over “who could emerge as the country’s No. 1 anarchist.”

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He claimed that Kejriwal was attempting to replicate Rahul Gandhi’s style of protest and would later play the victim card when stopped by the police from proceeding without permission.

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Defending the Centre’s ethanol-blending programme, the BJP leader said ethanol helped reduce air pollution, increased farmers’ income and saved foreign exchange. He urged Kejriwal and the Congress to refer to a statement made by former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar in Parliament in 2005, in which ethanol blending was described as being in the national interest. Malhotra also challenged Kejriwal and the Congress to produce 100 vehicles allegedly damaged due to ethanol-blended petrol, each backed by a certificate from a qualified automobile engineer confirming ethanol as the cause of the damage.