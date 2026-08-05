Delhi BJP accuses Kejriwal of politicising E20 fuel issue

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday accused AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal of politicising the issue of ethanol-blended petrol, alleging that his campaign against E20 fuel was aimed at reviving his political relevance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

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Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra said Kejriwal’s protest against ethanol-blended petrol was a bid to remain in the headlines. He claimed the AAP leader was aware of the benefits of ethanol-blended fuel but was opposing it for political reasons.

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Referring to Kejriwal’s attempt to march towards the Prime Minister’s residence earlier in the day, Malhotra said the AAP leader was stopped by police, after which he staged a protest outside his office and submitted “five to seven bundles of papers” claiming they contained more than 2.33 lakh petitions against E20 fuel.

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Malhotra alleged that the campaign was part of Kejriwal’s attempt to return to “social media-driven politics” ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, where he claimed the AAP faced certain defeat.

He also repeated his challenge to Kejriwal to provide evidence that ethanol-blended petrol had damaged vehicles. “Despite repeated challenges, Kejriwal has failed to produce even 100 vehicles along with a certified automobile engineer’s report confirming that E20 petrol caused damage,” he said.

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Malhotra said vehicle owners across the country understood that ethanol-blended petrol was “the fuel of the future” and would not be misled by what he called misinformation on the issue. He urged Kejriwal to stop “playing politics” over ethanol-blended petrol.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP, in a post on X, accused Kejriwal of taking a stand against the interests of Punjab farmers. The party said ethanol production was providing farmers additional income from surplus grains, while also strengthening India’s energy security and reducing dependence on imported crude oil.

The BJP questioned why Kejriwal was opposing a policy that, it claimed, benefited both farmers and the country.