Delhi BJP announces new state team for 2026; Harsh Malhotra names 38 office-bearers

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The party said that of the 38 office-bearers, 19 have been retained from the outgoing state team, while several others have previously held responsibilities in earlier state units. It also said that three former presidents of BJP's frontal organisations (morchas) had been inducted into the main state organisation.

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The new team has three general secretaries, including Vishnu Mittal, Yogita Singh and Mohanlal Giraha, while Satish Garg has been reappointed as the state treasurer.

The BJP also appointed 10 vice-presidents, including Rajesh Bhatia, Sunil Yadav, Richa Pandey Mishra, Kaushal Mishra, Sarika Jain, Vinod Bacheti, Vikram Bidhuri, Ranjeet Kashyap, Sona Kumari and Vijay Solanki.

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Nine state secretaries have been named: Gaurav Khari, Naresh Vashisth, Rohit Chahal, Manoj Kumar Jatav, Abhishek Tandon, Krishna Dev Singh, Raj Gautam, Praveena Sharma and Gurmeet Singh Sura.

Among other key appointments, Praveen Shankar Kapoor has been named media head, Dr Anil Gupta chief spokesperson, Shubhendu Shekhar Awasthi media relations head, Rohit Upadhyay social media head, Puneet Agarwal IT head, Kailash Jain office secretary and Amit Gupta joint office secretary.

The party also announced presidents for its various morchas, with Rajat Chaudhary heading the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Archana Gupta the Mahila Morcha, Santosh Pal the OBC Morcha, Lajpat Rai the Scheduled Caste Morcha, CL Meena the Scheduled Tribe Morcha, Santosh Ojha the Purvanchal Morcha, Devendra Solanki the Kisan Morcha and Anees Abbasi the Minority Morcha.

The announcement comes almost two months after Malhotra took charge as Delhi BJP chief. The party said that during his tenure so far, organisational teams have been constituted for all 14 district units and the BJP has won 10 of the 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi zonal chairperson elections.