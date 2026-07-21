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Home / Delhi / Delhi BJP announces new state team for 2026; Harsh Malhotra names 38 office-bearers

Delhi BJP announces new state team for 2026; Harsh Malhotra names 38 office-bearers

The new team was announced with the approval of BJP national president Nitin Nabin after consultations with the party's national leadership, according to the party.

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Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:26 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra on Monday announced the party's new state team for 2026, naming 38 office-bearers and describing the revamped organisation as a blend of experienced leaders and new faces with balanced regional and social representation.The new team was announced with the approval of BJP national president Nitin Nabin after consultations with the party's national leadership, according to the party.Releasing the list, Malhotra said the new state unit gives priority to organisational experience while ensuring representation for different regions and social groups. He expressed confidence that the team would strengthen the BJP's organisational network in the national capital and help take the benefits of the Centre and Delhi Government's welfare schemes to every section of society.
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The party said that of the 38 office-bearers, 19 have been retained from the outgoing state team, while several others have previously held responsibilities in earlier state units. It also said that three former presidents of BJP's frontal organisations (morchas) had been inducted into the main state organisation.

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The new team has three general secretaries, including Vishnu Mittal, Yogita Singh and Mohanlal Giraha, while Satish Garg has been reappointed as the state treasurer.

The BJP also appointed 10 vice-presidents, including Rajesh Bhatia, Sunil Yadav, Richa Pandey Mishra, Kaushal Mishra, Sarika Jain, Vinod Bacheti, Vikram Bidhuri, Ranjeet Kashyap, Sona Kumari and Vijay Solanki.

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Nine state secretaries have been named: Gaurav Khari, Naresh Vashisth, Rohit Chahal, Manoj Kumar Jatav, Abhishek Tandon, Krishna Dev Singh, Raj Gautam, Praveena Sharma and Gurmeet Singh Sura.

Among other key appointments, Praveen Shankar Kapoor has been named media head, Dr Anil Gupta chief spokesperson, Shubhendu Shekhar Awasthi media relations head, Rohit Upadhyay social media head, Puneet Agarwal IT head, Kailash Jain office secretary and Amit Gupta joint office secretary.

The party also announced presidents for its various morchas, with Rajat Chaudhary heading the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Archana Gupta the Mahila Morcha, Santosh Pal the OBC Morcha, Lajpat Rai the Scheduled Caste Morcha, CL Meena the Scheduled Tribe Morcha, Santosh Ojha the Purvanchal Morcha, Devendra Solanki the Kisan Morcha and Anees Abbasi the Minority Morcha.

The announcement comes almost two months after Malhotra took charge as Delhi BJP chief. The party said that during his tenure so far, organisational teams have been constituted for all 14 district units and the BJP has won 10 of the 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi zonal chairperson elections.

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