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Home / Delhi / Delhi BJP backs fuel-saving drive, shifts meetings online

Delhi BJP backs fuel-saving drive, shifts meetings online

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:27 AM May 15, 2026 IST
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Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva
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Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce petrol and diesel consumption and adopt sustainable transport practices, saying such measures were in the national interest.

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Sachdeva also praised the fuel conservation initiatives announced by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, calling them timely steps to promote responsible consumption and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

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He said Delhi residents understood the importance of fuel conservation and would support the Prime Minister’s appeal by increasingly using public transport, carpooling and other shared mobility options. According to him, behavioural changes at the citizen level were essential to strengthening the country’s economic resilience and environmental sustainability.

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The Delhi BJP chief further announced that all party office-bearers and workers would voluntarily reduce petrol and diesel use in line with the government’s broader conservation goals. He added that the party would encourage digital functioning and minimise unnecessary travel.

In a key organisational decision, Sachdeva said the Delhi BJP would conduct internal meetings online wherever possible to reduce fuel consumption and improve efficiency.

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