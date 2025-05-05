Delhi BJP begins process for district president polls with ‘Sangathan Parv’ workshop

After concluding the mandal president election process, the Delhi BJP started the process for the district president elections on Sunday with the ‘Sangathan Parv’ workshop held at the party’s state headquarters.

The workshop was chaired by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and addressed by BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash, national joint treasurer Naresh Bansal, state co-incharge Alka Gurjar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and State Election Officer Mahendra Nagpal.

Members of the newly appointed state election team under the ‘Sangathan Parv’ initiative attended the session and were briefed on the modalities of conducting district president elections.

Prakash highlighted that Delhi BJP had already completed the elections of 204 mandal presidents across 14 districts following due constitutional procedures, adding that the few remaining posts would soon be filled. “Now, with complete unity and enthusiasm, we must complete the district president elections within a fixed timeline,” he said.

Sachdeva said holding internal elections — from the mandal to district levels — through consensus not only strengthened party organisation but also deepened the culture of democracy and constitutional respect among BJP workers.

The party is expected to continue the election process in the coming days as part of its broader organisational restructuring ahead of key political events and campaigns.