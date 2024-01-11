Delhi BJP chief alleges corruption in repairs at CM Arvind Kejriwal’s house

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 10

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva today made serious allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement against the Delhi Government regarding expenditure on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

The accusations stem from a recent Right to Information (RTI) query, exposing an average annual expenditure of Rs 8.5 crore from 2015 to 2022 on minor repairs, renovations and sanitary work at Kejriwal’s residence.

Sachdeva, in a letter addressed to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, urged for an immediate Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) or Vigilance inquiry into the matter. The BJP leader pointed out that the alleged silence of the government regarding the RTI report. The figures and contractor names have not been denied by the government, he said.

According to the RTI findings, the Public Works Department of the Delhi Government allegedly paid a staggering amount of Rs 29.56 crore to four contractors for maintenance works in the Chief Minister’s residence between March 31, 2015 and December 27, 2022. Sachdeva questioned the seemingly exorbitant amounts allocated for civil, plumbing, electrical and sewerage maintenance.

