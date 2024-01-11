Delhi BJP chief alleges corruption in repairs at CM Arvind Kejriwal’s house

New Delhi, January 10
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva today made serious allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement against the Delhi Government regarding expenditure on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.
The accusations stem from a recent Right to Information (RTI) query, exposing an average annual expenditure of Rs 8.5 crore from 2015 to 2022 on minor repairs, renovations and sanitary work at Kejriwal’s residence.
Sachdeva, in a letter addressed to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, urged for an immediate Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) or Vigilance inquiry into the matter. The BJP leader pointed out that the alleged silence of the government regarding the RTI report. The figures and contractor names have not been denied by the government, he said.
According to the RTI findings, the Public Works Department of the Delhi Government allegedly paid a staggering amount of Rs 29.56 crore to four contractors for maintenance works in the Chief Minister’s residence between March 31, 2015 and December 27, 2022. Sachdeva questioned the seemingly exorbitant amounts allocated for civil, plumbing, electrical and sewerage maintenance.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement
Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi
Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray
Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...
‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite
Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...
‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas
At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...