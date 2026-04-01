Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva bereaved

Shyam Lal Sachdeva, father of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, passed away on Tuesday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was around 94 years old.

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He is survived by his wife Krishna Sachdeva, a daughter, and five sons. Virendra Sachdeva is the youngest among them.

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Originally from Muzaffargarh in present-day Pakistan, the family migrated to India during the Partition and initially settled in Shankar Gali in the Kali Masjid area of Old Delhi, where they established their business. Around two decades ago, the family moved to Mayur Vihar Phase I as it grew in size. The last rites of Shyam Lal Sachdeva will be performed on April 8 at 10 am at Nigambodh Ghat.

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Soon after the news of his demise spread, several political leaders and prominent personalities visited Sachdeva’s residence to offer their condolences.

Among those who paid their respects were Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari. Other leaders present included Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Kailash Gehlot, along with senior BJP leaders, office-bearers and district presidents.