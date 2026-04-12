Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva welcomes draft EV Policy

The Delhi BJP on Saturday welcomed the draft Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2026, with its president Virendra Sachdeva asserting that the proposed measures could bring vehicular pollution in the Capital down to “negligible levels” within the next three to seven years.

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Backing the Delhi Government’s push towards electrification, Sachdeva said the policy’s combination of incentives and regulatory steps would accelerate the shift to clean mobility across both private and commercial segments.

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Highlighting a key provision, he said allowing registration of only electric auto-rickshaws from January 1, 2027, along with full tax exemptions, would significantly improve the quality of public transport. “Auto-rickshaws are an important part of Delhi’s public transport system, and this move will help make it cleaner,” he said.

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Sachdeva also pointed to the financial incentives under the policy, noting that exemptions in road tax and registration fee for electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers would encourage more residents to opt for EVs for personal use. At the same time, similar benefits for electric goods carriers are expected to drive the transition in the commercial vehicle segment. Calling it one of the most notable features of the draft, the BJP leader said the Delhi Government’s decision to procure only electric vehicles for its own use would set a strong precedent.