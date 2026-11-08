Delhi BJP chief seeks AAP apology

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra on Saturday demanded the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remove objectionable AI-generated videos targeting Chief Minister Rekha Gupta from all social media platforms and issue an unconditional apology to her and the women of Delhi, following a Delhi High Court order directing the removal of the content.

Welcoming the court's order, Malhotra said the videos were not merely an insult to the Chief Minister but also disrespectful to all women in Delhi.

He alleged that AAP leaders had little regard for women and said the party's conduct in creating and circulating the videos reflected this attitude.

The BJP leader also called upon AAP to comply with the High Court's directions and apologise unconditionally to the Chief Minister and the women of Delhi.

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In a related development, CM Gupta's counsel on Saturday sent a legal notice to AAP, X, Meta, Google and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, calling for the immediate removal of the allegedly defamatory posts, videos and photographs, including copies and re-uploads on other platforms.

The notice referred to the High Court's November 6 order in Gupta's suit against AAP and others, seeking permanent injunction and damages over AI-generated videos and posts circulated from the party's official social media accounts.

In its order, Justice Manoj Jain observed that the AI-generated depictions had crossed the boundaries of permissible political satire and were defamatory and offensive. The court noted that the content portrayed Gupta as a liquor vendor, hawker and delivery agent, among other depictions, and had the potential to tarnish her personal dignity.

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The court directed X, Meta and Google to take down six identified URLs forthwith. It also observed that while political parties were entitled to criticise government policies and decisions, offensive portrayals of a Chief Minister through AI-generated content could not be justified as political satire.

The matter has been listed for further consideration on December 4.