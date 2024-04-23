Delhi BJP chief urges youth to exercise vote

New Delhi, April 22
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday emphasised the pivotal role of young voters in shaping India’s future. He was speaking at a session titled ‘Young Voters: Destiny Makers of India’ at Delhi University.
The event, organised by the National Service Scheme of Kirori Mal College, witnessed a significant turnout of enthusiastic young participants eager to engage in the democratic process.
Highlighting the influence of India’s youth population, Sachdeva noted that the nation’s youth were not only instrumental in sculpting India’s destiny, but were also making significant contributions to global development.
He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in providing constructive guidance and encouragement to the youth across various platforms and fields, including education, social media, gaming and entrepreneurship.
Sachdeva urged the young attendees to pledge their unwavering support to PM Modi’s vision for India’s future by actively participating in the electoral process. “Young voters are the destiny makers of India; they should be committed to voting,” he stated.
