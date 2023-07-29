Delhi BJP demands special Assembly session to discuss Yamuna floods

PTI

New Delhi, July 28

The Delhi BJP today demanded that the AAP government convene an Assembly session to discuss issues related to the flooding in Yamuna and claimed that the compensation announced by the government for the affected people was “too little”.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva questioned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on how many flood-affected people had been provided with the financial aid of Rs 10,000 as announced by his government.

“The compensation is too little for the affected people who have lost all their belongings and the means of livelihood. One cannot even meet the monthly expenses with a sum of Rs 10,000,” Sachdeva said.

