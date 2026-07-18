Delhi BJP expels Vikas Garg after his arrest by ED

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The Delhi unit of the BJP has expelled its leader Vikas Garg from the party following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the multi-crore money laundering case linked to the Mahadev online betting app.

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Party sources said Garg had been removed from the post of convener of the Delhi BJP's Economic Cell and his primary membership had also been terminated.

"Garg has been removed from the post of Economic Cell convener of Delhi BJP. His primary membership of the party stands cancelled," a party functionary said.

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The ED arrested Garg, chairman of the Ebix Group, on Wednesday as part of its ongoing investigation into the Mahadev betting app case. Garg had assumed charge as the convenor of the BJP's Economic Cell in 2024. He is the son of senior Delhi BJP leader and three-time former MLA Nand Kishor Garg.

According to the ED, the Mahadev betting app case involves alleged money laundering linked to illegal online betting operations, with the proceeds of the crime estimated at around Rs 6,000 crore. The agency has alleged the involvement of several high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh.

Garg is the 14th person to be arrested in the case. So far, the ED has named 74 entities as accused in five prosecution complaints (charge-sheets) filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Raipur.

Earlier in the case, the ED had, through a Provisional Attachment Order dated June 5, 2026, attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 940.77 crore belonging to Vikas Garg, his family members, and entities owned or controlled by him. The attached assets include residential properties, land parcels, equity shares and other securities. According to the agency, its investigation found that Garg continued to make attempts to conceal and transfer the alleged proceeds of crime even as the probe against him was on.