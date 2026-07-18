DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi BJP expels Vikas Garg after his arrest by ED

Delhi BJP expels Vikas Garg after his arrest by ED

Multi-crore money laundering case

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:59 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Delhi unit of the BJP has expelled its leader Vikas Garg from the party following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the multi-crore money laundering case linked to the Mahadev online betting app.

Advertisement

Party sources said Garg had been removed from the post of convener of the Delhi BJP's Economic Cell and his primary membership had also been terminated.

"Garg has been removed from the post of Economic Cell convener of Delhi BJP. His primary membership of the party stands cancelled," a party functionary said.

Advertisement

The ED arrested Garg, chairman of the Ebix Group, on Wednesday as part of its ongoing investigation into the Mahadev betting app case. Garg had assumed charge as the convenor of the BJP's Economic Cell in 2024. He is the son of senior Delhi BJP leader and three-time former MLA Nand Kishor Garg.

According to the ED, the Mahadev betting app case involves alleged money laundering linked to illegal online betting operations, with the proceeds of the crime estimated at around Rs 6,000 crore. The agency has alleged the involvement of several high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh.

Garg is the 14th person to be arrested in the case. So far, the ED has named 74 entities as accused in five prosecution complaints (charge-sheets) filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Raipur.

Earlier in the case, the ED had, through a Provisional Attachment Order dated June 5, 2026, attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 940.77 crore belonging to Vikas Garg, his family members, and entities owned or controlled by him. The attached assets include residential properties, land parcels, equity shares and other securities. According to the agency, its investigation found that Garg continued to make attempts to conceal and transfer the alleged proceeds of crime even as the probe against him was on.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts