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Home / Delhi / Delhi BJP flags off team to Varanasi for Guru Ravidas Kalash Vandan

Delhi BJP flags off team to Varanasi for Guru Ravidas Kalash Vandan

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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The delegation, flagged off by Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, will take part in the July 29 programme at Guru Ravidas’s birthplace in Varanasi.
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The Delhi unit of the BJP on Monday launched the Ravidas Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan, a campaign that will run until the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas Ji, and flagged off an 11-member delegation to Varanasi to participate in the Kalash Vandan programme.

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The delegation, flagged off by Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, will take part in the July 29 programme at Guru Ravidas’s birthplace in Varanasi, where BJP national president Nitin Nabin is scheduled to hand over urns containing sacred soil from the saint’s birthplace to party representatives from across the country. The soil will later be carried to different states via the Ravidas Kalash Yatra to spread the saint’s message of social harmony.

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“Born in 1377 on the sacred land of Kashi, Guru Ravidas said, ‘Man changa to kathauti mein Ganga,’ and it remains an eternally relevant message of harmony,” said Malhotra.

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“The Shri Guru Ravidas Janmasthali Vikas Sthal has been developed in Kashi at a cost of Rs 309 crore, and an airport in Adampur has been named after Ravidas,” he added. He also announced that Delhi would host a grand Kalash Vandan programme on July 31 with the sacred urns.

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