Delhi BJP hails NDA’s Bihar victory

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday congratulated the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for its decisive victory in the Bihar elections, calling it a mandate for development and a reflection of the people’s trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Sachdeva said that voters had rejected the Opposition and backed the NDA’s vision for all-round development. “The women of Bihar have chosen a better future for their families, and the educated and hardworking youth have rejected the ‘tenth-fail’ Opposition,” he said.

Sachdeva credited the win to a united campaign led by Prime Minister Modi, with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, and other NDA partners working collectively to secure the mandate.

Calling Union Home Minister Amit Shah the Chanakya, he said Shah had once again demonstrated his mastery in organisational strategy, particularly in a state historically associated with political acumen. He also praised BJP national president JP Nadda for mobilising party workers in a way that, he said, had no parallel.

“This grand victory in Bihar shows that the people see hope in Prime Minister Modi for the state’s development,” Sachdeva said.