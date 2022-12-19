Delhi BJP headed for revamp

New Delhi, December 18

After facing defeat in the MCD poll, Delhi BJP is now gearing up for a major reshuffle in view of the Assembly elections to be held in 2025.

Delhi state chief Adesh Gupta has resigned from his post taking responsibility for the party’s defeat after falling behind AAP.

Accepting his resignation, BJP national president JP Nadda appointed vice president Virendra Sachdeva as the acting chief on December 11.

As per sources, the party high command has initiated preparations for major changes in its state unit.

A senior BJP leader said the party had been preparing for major changes in the state unit in view of the Assembly elections to be held in 2025.

The political situation in the state is believed to have been a major dilemma for the BJP since 1998. Despite winning the MCD elections and its leaders being elected in the Lok Sabha, the party has not won in the Assembly elections in Delhi.

The BJP tried to overcome the problem in the past two decades, but its efforts did not yield any positive result.

According to sources, the BJP is preparing to appoint a young leader as their state chief who has been far off from the party’s factionalism.

Sources said discussions regarding a new team of youth leaders to support the youth chief have begun.

The process may take longer since it is a big change for the party, said a senior leader.

It’s being speculated that the change in the party will have its impact on the General Elections to be held in 2024, as well as on the Assembly poll to be held

in 2025.

At present, BJP has MPs on all seven Lok Sabha seats, though the MCD results alarmed many saffron leaders. — IANS