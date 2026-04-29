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Home / Delhi / Delhi BJP hits back at AAP over ‘Mahila Samman Rashi’

Delhi BJP hits back at AAP over ‘Mahila Samman Rashi’

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:00 AM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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The Delhi BJP on Tuesday countered the Aam Aadmi Party’s criticism over women-centric schemes, with party spokespersons questioning the AAP’s own record on delivering the promised “Mahila Samman Rashi”.

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BJP leaders, including spokesperson Shikha Roy and Praveen Shankar Kapoor, targeted Leader of Opposition Atishi and other AAP leaders for what they termed “baseless allegations” against the Delhi Government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

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The BJP said the Delhi Government was working towards rolling out the Mahila Samman Rashi scheme soon, adding that welfare measures such as pensions for women and the elderly were already being implemented, with an increase in the number of beneficiaries compared to the previous regime.

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Responding to AAP’s claims regarding public transport benefits, BJP leaders said that while women were gradually obtaining Pink Cards, free Pink Tickets remained available in the DTC buses.

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