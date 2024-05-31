Delhi BJP holds protest march over water crisis in city

New Delhi, May 31
Delhi BJP leaders and workers held a protest march on Friday from Shahidi Park in the central part of the city towards the secretariat over the water crisis in the national capital.
Led by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, the protesters carried placards and raised slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid the stretch.
"In view of the protest by a political party near Shahidi Park, BSZ Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at BSZ Marg, IP Marg and BSZ Marg may be closed for traffic movement between 11.15 am to 2.00 pm. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly," it said in a post on 'X'.
On Thursday, BJP Mahila Morcha office-bearers held a protest outside Delhi minister Atishi's residence over the water crisis in the city.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi government moves Supreme Court, seeks direction to Haryana to release more water to crisis-hit capital
The AAP government in Delhi has told the top court that the ...
Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi High Court reserves order on maintainability of Bibhav Kumar's plea against arrest
The senior counsel, appearing for the police, opposes issuan...
Prajwal Revanna interrogated by SIT after arrest on his return from Germany
Revanna will be taken for medical examination before being p...
Going back to jail on June 2, they will try to break me but won't bow down: Arvind Kejriwal
Addresses a virtual press conference
Farmers again to head to Shambhu on Punjab-Haryana border on June 2
Sarwan Singh Pandher, who is leading the Shambhu Morcha, sha...