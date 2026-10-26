Delhi BJP on Monday held a protest near the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his alleged disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protesters were stopped by police when they tried to march from Sena Bhawan Circle towards Kharge's residence on Rajaji Marg.

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Delhi BJP leaders and workers raised slogans in protest of the alleged insult, demanding an apology from Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

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The BJP had given a call for nationwide protests over Kharge's remark against Prime Minister Modi during an event in Patna.

Addressing a function commemorating the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar's first Chief Minister Shrikrishna Singh, on Sunday, Kharge said the Congress will send those involved in carrying out alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process to jail.

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During this, a member of the audience interrupted Kharge's speech and shouted, "Modi won't go anywhere."

"Modi ka baap bhi jayega, baap bhi jayega (even Modi's father would go)," Kharge retorted from the dais.

BJP holds ‘Jan Akrosh March’ in Bihar

In Patna, the Bihar BJP on Monday took out a ‘Jan Akrosh March’ to protest against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with party leaders alleging that the comments reflected the opposition party’s frustration.

Led by Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi, leaders and supporters marched around 1.5 km from the party headquarters to Dak Bungalow Chauraha and burnt an effigy of Kharge.

Saraogi demanded an apology from Kharge, the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, while alleging that the party was directing its frustration over dwindling public support towards Modi by making derogatory remarks about his parents.

RJD leader Bhai Virendra, however, defended Kharge, calling the remark a “slip of the tongue” and saying he did not need to apologise.