Delhi BJP holds public hearing to address citizens’ grievances

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra on Saturday conducted a public hearing at the Delhi BJP State Office, offering citizens a direct platform to raise grievances and seek speedy resolution of long-pending civic and administrative issues.

Organised by the Delhi BJP Cooperation Cell, the hearing saw residents from across the capital flag concerns related to electricity supply, water shortages, sewer blockages, damaged roads, poor sanitation, delays in social security pensions, access to health services, ration cards and other civic amenities. According to the party, a total of 38 grievances were addressed during the day.

Malhotra personally listened to each complaint and, in several cases, coordinated with officials from the concerned departments to initiate action on the spot. He instructed officials to register complaints on a priority basis and ensure resolution within a fixed timeframe. Issues that could not be addressed immediately were forwarded in writing to the relevant departments with instructions for prompt follow-up.

Addressing the gathering, Malhotra said the core foundation of the Bharatiya Janata Party lay in service and dedication. “The BJP is not confined merely to politics. It is an organisation that works continuously to resolve the problems of every section of society. Service is the foremost duty of the BJP organisation,” he said.

He added that addressing citizens’ concerns was not just an administrative responsibility but the essence of public service. Malhotra said both the BJP government and the party organisation remained committed to staying connected with the people and ensuring their issues were resolved through sustained engagement.

Party leaders said the weekly public hearing initiative aimed to strengthen direct interaction between citizens and public representatives while ensuring accountability in governance. The programme was conducted by Delhi BJP Cooperation Cell head Gulshan Virmani.