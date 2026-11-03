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Home / Delhi / Delhi BJP holds tribute march for 1984 Anti-Sikh riots victims

Delhi BJP holds tribute march for 1984 Anti-Sikh riots victims

Accuse Cong of failing to deliver justice, demand an apology from Rahul Gandhi

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:22 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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BJP MPs Basuri Swaraj and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, along with families of some victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh genocide and activists, participate in a protest march in New Delhi. MUKESH AGGARWAL
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The Delhi BJP on Monday organised a tribute march from Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to remember the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, with party leaders accusing the Congress of failing to ensure justice for affected families and demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi.

The march, organised by the BJP Minority Morcha, saw participation from families affected by the violence, members of the Sikh community, Nihang groups and hundreds of Sikh women. Participants recited Gurbani and raised slogans, including, “India will never forget the 1984 Sikh genocide perpetrated by the Congress”.

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BJP MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj, along with senior party leader Rajiv Babbar, joined the march. At Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, participants lit candles in memory of those killed in the violence. Families from Tilak Vihar and other affected areas also took part.

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Sehrawat said the wounds inflicted by the 1984 violence remained alive in the Sikh community and alleged that the Congress had made no serious effort to secure justice for affected families.

She said Sikh families were systematically targeted following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, with houses identified and residents dragged out and subjected to atrocities. She alleged that the violence was orchestrated by Congress leaders and individuals who enjoyed the party’s patronage.

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Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s November 1 rally, Sehrawat said political activities around the date reopened painful memories for the Sikh community. She urged him not to revive the painful chapter and to acknowledge the injustice suffered by Sikh families.

Swaraj termed the 1984 violence a premeditated conspiracy by the Congress and criticised Rahul Gandhi for holding a rally on November 1. Referring to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s remark, “When a big tree falls, the earth shakes”, she alleged that the Congress leadership had attempted to justify the violence.

Swaraj said the Narendra Modi-led government had provided compensation and jobs to affected families and taken steps to ensure that those responsible were punished. Citing the conviction of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, she said action had been taken against those accused in the cases.

She also alleged that INDIA bloc leaders had remained silent on the 1984 violence during Rahul Gandhi’s rally and demanded that he apologise to the Sikh community and the nation.

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