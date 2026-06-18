Delhi: BJP launches citywide cleanliness drive

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday launched a citywide cleanliness drive across all 256 organisational mandals of the Capital to mark 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. Senior party leaders, MPs, ministers, MLAs and councillors participated in sanitation and plantation activities at multiple locations across the city.

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The campaign, organised under the BJP’s “12 Years of Trust, Development and Public Welfare” programme, covered markets, roads, public spaces and temple premises in different parts of Delhi.

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Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra launched the drive in Laxmi Nagar along with local party leaders and said cleanliness was a collective responsibility. He appreciated the efforts of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sanitation workers and private sanitation staff and urged citizens not to litter public places.

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“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath in 2014, he emphasised cleanliness. Today, it has become a people’s movement,” Malhotra said. He added that around 3,500 locations had been identified for cleanliness activities under the party’s ongoing campaign.

BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam took part in a cleanliness drive at the Mata Jhandewalan Temple premises, while Delhi BJP organisational general secretary Pawan Rana joined party workers at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place. Both leaders highlighted the importance of maintaining cleanliness in public as well as religious spaces.

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Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta led a cleanliness drive and shramdaan at the Jain Lal Mandir and Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk. He said public participation was essential to achieve the vision of a cleaner and healthier Capital.

“A clean Delhi is the foundation of a developed India. Cleanliness must become a daily commitment for every citizen,” Gupta said, urging residents to actively support civic cleanliness initiatives.

South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Delhi minister Kapil Mishra participated in a cleanliness and plantation drive in Kalkaji. Speaking on the occasion, Mishra said the Prime Minister’s vision of a “Clean India, Healthy India” had evolved into a mass movement and called on citizens to help maintain clean surroundings. Mishra also targeted the Opposition over the O-Zone issue, alleging that the previous AAP government had failed to address residents’ concerns. He asserted that the Delhi Government would protect the interests of O-Zone residents. Several other senior leaders, participated in cleanliness campaigns and plantation drives across different parts of the city.