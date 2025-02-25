DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi BJP leaders hail life term for Sajjan Kumar in 1984 riots case

Delhi BJP leaders hail life term for Sajjan Kumar in 1984 riots case

BJP continues to call for accountability, urging legal action against other Congress leaders involved in the 1984 riots
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:09 PM Feb 25, 2025 IST
Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar. File photo
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and other BJP leaders have hailed the life imprisonment sentence handed to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Sirsa thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for reopening the long-closed case, which had been stalling for over three decades.

“I thank PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah for constituting the SIT and reopening the case,” Sirsa said. “These cases were closed for 35 years, and people like Sajjan Kumar, Jagdish Tytler, and Kamal Nath roamed freely as CMs and MPs. We were expecting a death penalty, and we will decide if we need to appeal to the high court for it. Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath are next now.”

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also praised the verdict, condemning the Congress for its silence on the issue. “The 1984 massacre was a blot on humanity. Today, the court has sentenced Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment, yet the Congress remains silent,” Sachdeva said.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma also supported the verdict, stressing that justice was finally being served. “Those who have committed sins will surely face punishment. We all know, whether it’s Sajjan Kumar, Jagdish Tytler, or Kamal Nath, all of whom were top Congress leaders at the time and close to Rajiv Gandhi, they committed heinous crimes,” Verma added.

BJP continues to call for accountability, urging legal action against other Congress leaders involved in the 1984 riots.

