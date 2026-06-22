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Home / Delhi / Delhi BJP leaders join Yoga events across city

Delhi BJP leaders join Yoga events across city

CM Rekha attends programme at Neeli Jheel in Asola Bhatti

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:51 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta takes part in a Yoga session in New Delhi on Sunday.
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The Delhi BJP on Sunday organised International Yoga Day programmes across all its 256 organisational mandals in the national capital on Sunday. Senior party leaders, MPs, MLAs, councillors and workers took part in the event at various locations in the city.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended an event at Neeli Jheel in Asola Bhatti, while Delhi BJP president and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra took part in the celebrations at Yamuna Sports Complex. Party’s Organisation General Secretary Pawan Rana joined the programme at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Upvan.

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According to Delhi BJP leaders, party workers also took part in yoga events organised by government departments, social organisations and private institutions across the city.

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Addressing participants at Yamuna Sports Complex, Harsh Malhotra highlighted the global acceptance of yoga and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its international recognition.

“Due to PM Modi’s efforts, yoga has today become an international movement, providing health benefits and a balanced lifestyle to millions of people around the world,” he said.

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Malhotra said, “International Yoga Day reflects India’s vision of wishing for the welfare of the entire humanity with the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.”

MP Bansuri Swaraj participated in a programme at East Kidwai Nagar, while Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal attended a yoga session at Divya Yogashram on Bhamashah Road.

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