Delhi BJP leaders join Yoga events across city

The Delhi BJP on Sunday organised International Yoga Day programmes across all its 256 organisational mandals in the national capital on Sunday. Senior party leaders, MPs, MLAs, councillors and workers took part in the event at various locations in the city.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended an event at Neeli Jheel in Asola Bhatti, while Delhi BJP president and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra took part in the celebrations at Yamuna Sports Complex. Party’s Organisation General Secretary Pawan Rana joined the programme at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Upvan.

Advertisement

According to Delhi BJP leaders, party workers also took part in yoga events organised by government departments, social organisations and private institutions across the city.

Advertisement

Addressing participants at Yamuna Sports Complex, Harsh Malhotra highlighted the global acceptance of yoga and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its international recognition.

“Due to PM Modi’s efforts, yoga has today become an international movement, providing health benefits and a balanced lifestyle to millions of people around the world,” he said.

Advertisement

Malhotra said, “International Yoga Day reflects India’s vision of wishing for the welfare of the entire humanity with the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.”

MP Bansuri Swaraj participated in a programme at East Kidwai Nagar, while Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal attended a yoga session at Divya Yogashram on Bhamashah Road.