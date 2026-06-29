Delhi BJP leaders, residents tune in to PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat across Capital

Delhi BJP leaders, party workers and public representatives on Sunday listened to the 125th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat programme at 8,367 booths across the national capital. The party described the monthly radio address as an important platform for encouraging public participation in nation building.

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BJP national president Nitin Nabin listened to the programme along with Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, senior national office-bearers and party employees. Several senior leaders, including MPs Tarun Chugh, Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Yogendra Chandolia, BJP organisation general secretary Pawan Rana, former Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay, also attended booth-level programmes organised across the city.

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Harsh Malhotra said the Prime Minister’s address focused on issues such as India’s development, family values, social responsibility and the rich traditions of the North-East. He also said Nabin had set an example of organisational unity by inviting party office-bearers and employees to his residence to listen to the programme together. Malhotra highlighted the Prime Minister’s reference to the Baby Football League for girls in Nagaland, saying the initiative had inspired people across the country. Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi joined residents at the senior citizens’ centre in Rohini Sector-8 to listen to the broadcast. Addressing the gathering, Wahi said Mann Ki Baat had evolved into a nationwide movement that inspires citizens to contribute towards cleanliness, environmental conservation, innovation, self-reliance and nation building.

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He said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, under the guidance of the PM and with the support of the Delhi Government, was promoting public participation to build a cleaner, greener and more developed capital. After the programme, the Mayor also took part in a Jal Seva initiative by distributing chilled drinking water to residents and urging them to stay hydrated during the summer.