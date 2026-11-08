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Home / Delhi / Delhi BJP leaders urge residents to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali

Delhi BJP leaders urge residents to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:22 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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CM Rekha Gupta participates in the Diwali ‘havan-puja’ held at the BJP state office, in New Delhi on Saturday. ANI
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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday extended Diwali greetings to the people of the national capital and urged them to celebrate the festival in an environment-friendly manner amid concerns over worsening air pollution.

Wishing happiness, peace and prosperity to every household, the Chief Minister said Diwali was not merely a festival of lights but also a celebration of hope, faith, togetherness and new beginnings.

Gupta said her government’s priority was to ensure a better life, a secure future and dignity for every resident. Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat-2047, she said the government was working towards building a developed Delhi equipped with modern amenities, better infrastructure, a clean environment and economic opportunities.

Appealing to residents to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali, she urged them to use green firecrackers in accordance with prescribed standards and embrace traditional celebrations by lighting diyas, making rangolis and sharing sweets.

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Highlighting the government’s initiatives, Gupta referred to the proposed Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, under which eligible women would receive Rs 2,500 a month, and the Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, aimed at ensuring financial security for daughters.

She also highlighted the achievement of the target of planting 70 lakh saplings this year, Metro expansion plans and the rehabilitation policy aimed at providing permanent houses to eligible slum dwellers.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta also extended his greetings and appealed to Delhiites to use green firecrackers in moderation to minimise air and noise pollution.

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He said protecting the environment was a collective responsibility and that even small individual efforts could contribute towards making Delhi cleaner and healthier.

He urged residents to celebrate the festival by lighting lamps, protecting the environment and working together to build a clean and pollution-free capital.

Diwali puja at BJP office

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, BJP state president Harsh Malhotra and Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta participated in a Diwali puja at the Delhi BJP office on Saturday on the occasion of Chhoti Diwali.

Malhotra performed the rituals along with his wife in the presence of party leaders, office-bearers and workers. The puja was held with a message of India’s prosperity and the glory of the nation.

Vijender Gupta, a former Delhi BJP president, blessed the party’s office-bearers during the ceremony. Malhotra also interacted with office staff and distributed Diwali gifts.

Several senior party leaders, including general secretaries Vishnu Mittal and Yogita Singh, treasurer Satish Garg and Deputy Mayor Monika Pant, were present.

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