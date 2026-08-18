Delhi BJP lodges plaint over Nabin’s ‘fake’ photo holding Tricolour upside down

The Delhi BJP has approached the Delhi Police seeking an investigation and arrest of those allegedly responsible for creating and circulating a fake photograph purportedly showing BJP national president Nitin Nabin holding the national flag upside down.

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A three-member BJP delegation comprising state vice-president Rajesh Bhatia, state minister Gaurav Khari and Legal Cell convenor Advocate Neeraj met Special Commissioner of Police Devesh Srivastava on Monday and submitted a complaint in the matter.

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According to the Delhi BJP, the allegedly morphed photograph was circulated on social media platforms, including X, Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, with the intention of creating controversy and insulting the national flag.

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Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra condemned the alleged attempt and demanded that the Delhi Police identify the persons involved in creating and circulating the photograph, register a case and take appropriate action, including arrest.

Malhotra alleged that the Opposition was attempting to misuse social media to create unrest and said BJP workers would not allow such attempts to succeed.

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The delegation urged the police to conduct a detailed investigation into the origin and circulation of the image and identify all those involved in its dissemination.