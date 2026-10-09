Delhi: BJP Mahila Morcha protests near Congress headquarters

BJP Mahila Morcha workers on Thursday staged a protest near the Congress headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, accusing Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly misbehaving with women police personnel during protests in Delhi.

The protesters, led by Delhi BJP general secretary Yogita Singh, gathered near the Andhra Bhawan red light and proceeded towards the Congress headquarters (HQ), raising slogans against Gandhi. The police stopped them near Hindi Bhawan by forming a human barricade, following which the protesters staged a sit-in before leaving after being warned by the police.

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Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Archana Gupta, in-charge Aarti Mehra, vice-president Sarika Jain and MLA Shikha Roy were among those who participated in the protest.

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The BJP has accused Gandhi of “inappropriately touching” a female constable during a protest and has also alleged that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra “punched” a police personnel. The allegations have been made in connection with protests in which Gandhi was detained on Wednesday.

Yogita Singh said disagreement had a place in democracy, but “raising a hand against women police personnel and insulting them” was unacceptable. She warned that the Mahila Morcha would intensify its agitation if the alleged behaviour did not stop. Aarti Mehra demanded an apology from Gandhi and the Congress, while Archana Gupta described the alleged conduct as “shameful” and demanded a public apology. Sarika Jain said insulting the uniform was an insult to the nation, while Shikha Roy said the Mahila Morcha would fight for the “dignity and honour of women”. The protest was also attended by several BJP councillors, Mahila Morcha office-bearers and party functionaries.