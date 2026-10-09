DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi: BJP Mahila Morcha protests near Congress headquarters

Delhi: BJP Mahila Morcha protests near Congress headquarters

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:34 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
HPCC president Rao Narendra Singh said this week would be dedicated to strengthening the democratic system. File photo
Advertisement

BJP Mahila Morcha workers on Thursday staged a protest near the Congress headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, accusing Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly misbehaving with women police personnel during protests in Delhi.

The protesters, led by Delhi BJP general secretary Yogita Singh, gathered near the Andhra Bhawan red light and proceeded towards the Congress headquarters (HQ), raising slogans against Gandhi. The police stopped them near Hindi Bhawan by forming a human barricade, following which the protesters staged a sit-in before leaving after being warned by the police.

Advertisement

Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Archana Gupta, in-charge Aarti Mehra, vice-president Sarika Jain and MLA Shikha Roy were among those who participated in the protest.

Advertisement

The BJP has accused Gandhi of “inappropriately touching” a female constable during a protest and has also alleged that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra “punched” a police personnel. The allegations have been made in connection with protests in which Gandhi was detained on Wednesday.

Yogita Singh said disagreement had a place in democracy, but “raising a hand against women police personnel and insulting them” was unacceptable. She warned that the Mahila Morcha would intensify its agitation if the alleged behaviour did not stop. Aarti Mehra demanded an apology from Gandhi and the Congress, while Archana Gupta described the alleged conduct as “shameful” and demanded a public apology. Sarika Jain said insulting the uniform was an insult to the nation, while Shikha Roy said the Mahila Morcha would fight for the “dignity and honour of women”. The protest was also attended by several BJP councillors, Mahila Morcha office-bearers and party functionaries.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts