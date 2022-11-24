Delhi BJP manifesto likely to be women-centric

PTI

New Delhi, November 23

The Delhi BJP is expected to come out with a manifesto for MCD elections with promises of delivery of "faceless" civic services, incentivising girl child education, and rebate to women in property tax, party leaders said on Wednesday.

They also said the party will have the resident welfare societies in the city employ green initiatives for a green Delhi. State BJP president Adesh Gupta said if the party wins the MCD polls it will end the parking problem in the city by developing over 100 parking lots.

Earlier, the Delhi BJP had released a 'Wachan Patra' promising to provide slum dwellers flats, like 3,024 recently handed over to Bhoomiheen Camp JJ cluster in Kalkaji area.