BJP MLA from Patparganj Assembly constituency Ravinder Singh Negi on Tuesday urged meat shops near temples to remain closed on Tuesday and during the Navratri. He said he was upset to see a meat shop open in front of a temple and told the shopkeepers to remain shut on Tuesdays.

Negi said, "A few days ago, when I went to the temple on Tuesday, I saw that a meat shop was open right in front of the temple. I felt very bad, so I requested the traders to close the shops outside the temples on Tuesdays. They readily accepted, and now shops remain closed on Tuesdays in Patparganj."

He further added, "We would like the meat shops in front of temples to remain closed during the holy fast of Navratri. I will also write a letter to the DM (District Magistrate) about this. I will try my best to keep meat shops closed on Tuesdays in my Assembly..."

In other states also, leaders took the initiative to close the meat and liquor shops near temples and religious places.

Last year, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that efforts were being made to preserve the sanctity of the Narmada river, with plans to ban liquor and meat shops in religious towns across the state.