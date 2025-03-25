DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Delhi BJP MLA diktat on meat shops: Remain shut on Tuesdays

Delhi BJP MLA diktat on meat shops: Remain shut on Tuesdays

Says he was "upset" to see a meat shop open in front of a temple
article_Author
.
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:51 AM Mar 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ravinder Singh Negi, BJP MLA from Patparganj Assembly constituency. Photo: ANI
Advertisement

BJP MLA from Patparganj Assembly constituency Ravinder Singh Negi on Tuesday urged meat shops near temples to remain closed on Tuesday and during the Navratri. He said he was upset to see a meat shop open in front of a temple and told the shopkeepers to remain shut on Tuesdays.

Negi said, "A few days ago, when I went to the temple on Tuesday, I saw that a meat shop was open right in front of the temple. I felt very bad, so I requested the traders to close the shops outside the temples on Tuesdays. They readily accepted, and now shops remain closed on Tuesdays in Patparganj."

He further added, "We would like the meat shops in front of temples to remain closed during the holy fast of Navratri. I will also write a letter to the DM (District Magistrate) about this. I will try my best to keep meat shops closed on Tuesdays in my Assembly..."

Advertisement

In other states also, leaders took the initiative to close the meat and liquor shops near temples and religious places.

Last year, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that efforts were being made to preserve the sanctity of the Narmada river, with plans to ban liquor and meat shops in religious towns across the state.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper