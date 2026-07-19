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Home / Delhi / Delhi BJP protests Cong leader’s remarks on Maharishi Valmiki

Delhi BJP protests Cong leader’s remarks on Maharishi Valmiki

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:46 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra
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Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra on Saturday joined a protest near Rajghat against Congress spokesperson Deepak Jha over his alleged derogatory remarks about Maharishi Valmiki during a television debate, accusing the Congress of hurting the sentiments of the Valmiki and Dalit communities.

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The demonstration was organised by the Valmiki Dharma Samman Raksha Samiti and attended by members of the Valmiki and other Dalit communities, along with BJP leaders, religious figures and representatives of affiliated organisations.

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Addressing the gathering, Malhotra alleged that the remarks made by Jha were an insult not only to Maharishi Valmiki but also to the faith of millions and India's cultural heritage.

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He said Maharishi Valmiki's contribution through the Ramayana belonged to the entire nation and criticised the Congress for allegedly failing to issue an unconditional apology.

The BJP leader also accused the Congress of treating the Valmiki and Dalit communities merely as a vote bank while neglecting their welfare during its years in power. He questioned whether successive Congress governments had ensured better housing, education, sanitation and employment opportunities for the community.

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Claiming that the aspirations of the community had changed, Malhotra said members of the Valmiki and Dalit communities now sought dignity, equal opportunities, quality education, career growth and entrepreneurship in addition to reservation benefits.

Malhotra said the community would respond to such alleged insults democratically through education and the ballot rather than abusive language.

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