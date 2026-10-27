Delhi BJP protests outside Kharge’s residence, over 200 detained

The Delhi BJP on Monday staged a protest near Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on Rajaji Marg over his alleged remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late father, demanding an apology. Around 200 party leaders and workers, including Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, were detained by the police and taken to the Mandir Marg police station.

The protest was led by Malhotra in the presence of Delhi BJP in-charge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. According to the BJP, around 2,000 workers from its Purvanchal, Yuva and OBC Morchas gathered near Sena Bhawan before marching towards Kharge’s residence.

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The police stopped the protesters with barricades near the Kushak Road turn. When some workers crossed the barricades and moved ahead, a heavy police contingent intercepted them near Sena Bhawan and detained around 200 protesters, according to the BJP.

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Malhotra demanded an apology from Kharge, alleging that his remarks about the Prime Minister’s father were objectionable. He accused the Congress of resorting to personal attacks out of frustration over repeated electoral defeats and alleged that the party was attempting to create an atmosphere of unrest through protests in Delhi and other parts of the country. He said the BJP’s agitation would continue until Kharge apologised, adding that party workers would raise the issue wherever the Congress president addressed public gatherings.

Sahasrabuddhe said the protest reflected public anger over the remarks and argued that the Prime Minister’s journey from an ordinary family to the country’s highest elected office deserved respect. He also criticised what he described as the Congress’s dynastic politics. Other BJP leaders, including Delhi BJP vice-president Rajesh Bhatia and general secretary Mohan Lal Gihara, also condemned the alleged remarks and demanded an apology.