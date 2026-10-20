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Home / Delhi / Delhi BJP SC/ST morcha protest outside Congress office

Delhi BJP SC/ST morcha protest outside Congress office

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:43 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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The Delhi BJP Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Morcha on Monday staged a protest outside the Congress office, demanding accountability over sexual harassment allegations involving Congress MP Angamcha Bimol Akoijam.

The protest was led by BJP state general secretary Yogita Singh, who accused the Congress of adopting double standards on women’s safety and demanded that the party clarify its stand on the matter.

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Singh alleged that the Congress had remained silent despite complaints by 11 female students and reported findings by a university internal committee against a person associated with the MP.

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“Before lecturing others on women’s safety, the Congress must answer questions concerning cases involving its own leaders and MPs,” Singh said.

Delhi BJP ST Morcha president C L Meena said university campuses must provide female students with a safe environment conducive to education. He demanded that the Congress clarify what action it was taking.

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