DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi BJP seeks FIR against Rahul, 2 MPs over Parliament protest

Delhi BJP seeks FIR against Rahul, 2 MPs over Parliament protest

Delegation submits complaint to DCP, demands fair probe

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:57 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MP Bansuri Swaraj and other party leaders at the DCP office to submit a complaint, in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

A delegation of the Delhi BJP on Saturday met the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district, seeking the registration of an FIR against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, MP Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, MP Awadhesh Prasad and others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a protest in the Parliament complex.

Advertisement

Led by New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, the delegation included MLAs Anil Sharma and Karnail Singh and advocate Sanket Gupta. They submitted a complaint seeking a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation into the incident that allegedly took place near Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex on July 31.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, the protest allegedly used references to Lord Rama and Hindu religious symbols in a manner that hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. The BJP leaders urged the police to register a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Advertisement

The complaint also sought immediate preservation of CCTV footage, media recordings and other digital evidence related to the incident, claiming that publicly available videos and news coverage provide sufficient grounds for an investigation.

Addressing the media, Bansuri Swaraj alleged that the Opposition, in the name of a protest, mocked Hindu faith, ridiculed Sanatan culture and insulted the saint community. She further alleged that Rahul Gandhi, Pappu Yadav and Awadhesh Prasad were responsible for the incident.

Advertisement

The BJP leaders said while the Constitution guarantees the right to protest, it does not permit anyone to insult the religious sentiments of any community. They urged the Delhi Police to conduct a fair probe and take appropriate legal action.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts