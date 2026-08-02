Delhi BJP seeks FIR against Rahul, 2 MPs over Parliament protest

A delegation of the Delhi BJP on Saturday met the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district, seeking the registration of an FIR against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, MP Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, MP Awadhesh Prasad and others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a protest in the Parliament complex.

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Led by New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, the delegation included MLAs Anil Sharma and Karnail Singh and advocate Sanket Gupta. They submitted a complaint seeking a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation into the incident that allegedly took place near Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex on July 31.

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According to the complaint, the protest allegedly used references to Lord Rama and Hindu religious symbols in a manner that hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. The BJP leaders urged the police to register a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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The complaint also sought immediate preservation of CCTV footage, media recordings and other digital evidence related to the incident, claiming that publicly available videos and news coverage provide sufficient grounds for an investigation.

Addressing the media, Bansuri Swaraj alleged that the Opposition, in the name of a protest, mocked Hindu faith, ridiculed Sanatan culture and insulted the saint community. She further alleged that Rahul Gandhi, Pappu Yadav and Awadhesh Prasad were responsible for the incident.

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The BJP leaders said while the Constitution guarantees the right to protest, it does not permit anyone to insult the religious sentiments of any community. They urged the Delhi Police to conduct a fair probe and take appropriate legal action.