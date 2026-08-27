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Home / Delhi / Delhi BJP seeks FIR over social media post targeting Nabin

Delhi BJP seeks FIR over social media post targeting Nabin

Three-member delegation meets DCP, submits complaint

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:17 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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The Delhi BJP on Wednesday approached the Delhi Police against a social media post allegedly circulated by the Congress and others, claiming that BJP national president Nitin Nabin had consumed non-vegetarian food during the holy month of Shravan while on a tour of South India.

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A three-member BJP delegation, led by South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, met Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh and submitted a complaint seeking registration of a case and an investigation into the alleged dissemination of “false and misleading” content.

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In its complaint, the BJP sought action under Sections 299, 302, 353, 356 and 61 of the Indian Penal Code, alleging that the social media content was part of a deliberate attempt to spread misleading propaganda and defame the BJP president.

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“It is unfortunate that parties like the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party, which are unable to politically compete with the BJP, are misusing social media platforms and influencers to make allegations against the BJP and its leaders,” Bidhuri said.

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